VIDEO: 'No immediate threat to public health' after train derails in Romulus Thursday morning

Officials are on scene and several roads are closed after a train derailed in Romulus on Thursday morning.

According to the mayor of Romulus, about 10 to 14 rail cars derailed on the North/South CSX tracks around 9:30 a.m.

It happened in the area of Wick and Shook Road.

Related: State, federal officials consider more safety measures after recent train derailments

First responders and the Wayne County Emergency Management Team are reportedly on the scene.

The mayor says there "appears to be no immediate threat to public health."

Officials believe a majority of the cars were empty.

As a precaution, students from Wick Elementary School and Romulus Middle School are being moved to Romulus High School. They will reportedly be released at normal dismissal times.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of the derailment as rail cars are blocking Wick Road and Tobine Road crossings.