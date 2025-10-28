Video: U.S. Coast Guard from Detroit rescues 3 people & cat from boat that ran aground in Lake Huron

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit rescued three people and a cat from a boat that ran aground in Lake Huron late Monday night. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the Air Station Detroit launched its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for the rescue.
The three people and cat were in a 54-foot motor vessel that ran aground near Presque Isle Harbor, which is near Alpena.

According to the Coast Guard, the crew deployed a rescue swimmer who triaged the individuals and conducted the basket recovery of the three people and the cat.

All survivors were transported safely to shore and uninjured.

