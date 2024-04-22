VIDEO: Watch 'BeBot' robot clean up litter on Belle Isle's beach

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A high-tech tool that's tackling litter is making its debut on Belle Isle beach today.

Meet BeBot. It's an electric robot that sifts through sand and collects all kinds of plastic.

BeBot covers 32,000 square-feet per hour, which is about seven basketball courts.

The initiative is the result of a partnership involving the city, the Belle Isle Conservancy, and several other organizations.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to leveraging technology and collaboration to address environmental challenges," said Tim Slusser, Chief of the Office of Mobility Innovation at the City of Detroit in a press release. "By harnessing the power of BeBot, we are taking proactive steps to combat litter pollution and preserve the beauty of Belle Isle for generations to come."

BeBot's debut coincides with Earth Day.

Learn more about how you can help keep Belle Isle beautiful, by clicking here.

Watch it in action in the video player above.

