VIDEO: Watch Ypsilanti firefighters rescue ducklings from drain in hotel parking lot

(WXYZ) — The Ypsilanti Fire Department is being recognized for their quick action to help save local wildlife this week.

Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest staff sent 7 News Detroit video of firefighters rescuing baby ducklings from a drain in the hotel’s parking lot.

According to the hotel staff, on April 30, they noticed a duck in the parking lot distressed. That’s when they discovered numerous baby ducklings had fallen through the grate.

After the firefighters rescued the ducklings, the duck reportedly marched them back to a nearby pond.

“Thank you again to the responders for their compassion and heart!” stated Robin Lieb, sales coordinator at Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest, in an email.

