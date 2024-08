VIDEO: Weekend construction includes closures along I-75, I-94 & more

It's August and construction is still in full swing across metro Detroit, with a full closure along I-75 planned this weekend and lane closures on other highways.

Below is your weekend construction across metro Detroit from MDOT.

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, Dixie Hwy to Saginaw Rd, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB/WB Grange Hall RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - Square Lake Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-75 BL/NB/SB 75, thru early Nov.

Detour for this ramp closure is to continue EB on Sq Lake Rd to Adams to access both NB/SB I-75.

Wayne - SB I-75, Outer Drive to M-39/Southfield Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9AM-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Outer Dr and Outer Dr closed to SB 75, Fri 9AM-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

I-94:

Macomb - EB I-94, N. River Rd to M-59, 3 lanes open, Sat and Sun 6am-4pm.

Wayne - EB I-94, I-96 to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-94, I-75 to M-10, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

I-96:

Wayne - EB I-96 Express, Wyoming St to M-5/Grand River, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-96 Local CLOSED, M-39/Southfield Fwy to M-8/Davison, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-96 Express RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-96 Local RAMPS CLOSED to M-5/Grand Rvr, Greenfield, Wyoming, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-96 Local RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8/Davison, Fri 7pm- Mon 5am.

Wayne - Wyoming and Greenfield RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-96, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-96 Express, Greenfield to Evergreen, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9am-noon.

I-275 :

Wayne - NB/SB Northville CLOSED at I-275, Sat 5am-midnight.

M-1 : (Woodward)

Oakland - SB M-1 CLOSED Normandy Rd to 13 Mile, Sat 7am-11am.

M-5:

Wayne - WB M-5 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne - WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-10/Lodge, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-10:

Oakland – NB/SB M-10, 14 Mile to Inkster, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 6AM-Sun 7pm.

Wayne - NB M-10, M-8/Davison to Linwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB/SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB M-10 Service Dr, Pembroke Ave to Greenfield, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri-Sat 9am-3pm.

M-39 : (Southfield Fwy)

Wayne - SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to M-153/Ford Rd, Fri 9am-10:30am.

Wayne - NB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to Joy Rd, Fri 10:30am-noon.

Wayne – SB M-39, M-153/Ford Rd to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 5pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to US-12/Michigan, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB M-39 Service Drive CLOSED at US-12/Michigan, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am,

Wayne – NB/SB M-39 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-96/Local, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to M-102/8 Mile, Sat 9am-10-30am.

Wayne - NB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to M-5/Grand River, Sat 10:30am-noon.

M-53 : (Van Dyke)

Macomb - SB M-53 at 17 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Sun 7am-late Aug.

Wayne - NB M-53, Nevada St to 7 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

M-59:

Oakland - EB M-59, Adams Rd to Dequindre, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

US-12 : (Michigan)

Wayne - EB/WB US-12 at 23rd St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB US-12, W Grand Blvd to I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne – EB/WB US-12 RAMPS CLOSED to SB M-39/Southfield Fwy, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

US-24 : (Telegraph)

Oakland - NB US-24 at Swanson Rd crossover CLOSED, near Franklin/Civic Ctr, Sat 6AM-Mon 5pm.