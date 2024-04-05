VIDEO: When WXYZ-TV accidentally captures a proposal on Opening Day in Detroit

(WXYZ) — That's the beauty of live television.

As our cameras were rolling to show the excitement building around Comerica Park for Opening Day, we accidentally captured a proposal.

The couple was posing in front of the Tiger statue outside the park when Alan pulled out a ring and surprised his girlfriend of 7 years.

They had no idea we were live in our noon newscast.

"I was distracted, did you see the guy get on his knee," said Meteorologist Hally Vogel during the newscast.

"Was there a proposal?!" Anchor Alicia Smith replied.

Luckily, reporter Whitney Burney was able to catch up with the couple.

"We go every opening day," said Morgan, after the big moment.

Alan said he had been planning the proposal for two weeks.

Watch the anchor reaction and proposal in the video player above.