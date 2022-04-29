VIDEO: Wild altercation at Belleville gas station ends with driver smashing vehicles

(WXYZ) — A wild scene unfolded at a gas station in Belleville earlier this week.

Surveillance video released by the owner of the Shell gas station on Belleville and I-94 shows two drivers meeting up before a violent altercation ends with a woman smashing into vehicles. The gas station owner tells 7 Action News the occupants of both vehicles were not customers. The incident happened late Monday.

From the video, you see the driver of a black SUV approach someone in the white car in front of them. An alteration occurs, with occupants of the white car trying to break up the fight, before the driver of the white car takes off, drives around the gas station, smashes into a parked vehicle and then into the black vehicle.

Shortly after, you see one of the passengers of the white vehicle, who was not in the car at the time of the smashing, get a baby out to safety.

The video shows the woman of the white car then grabbing a baseball bat out of the trunk before proceeding to smash the black car’s windshield.

The woman was arrested shortly after the incident, and Van Buren Township police say she was charged with multiple felonies.

Watch WXYZ-TV at 6 p.m. for the story.

