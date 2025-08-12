Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

VIDEO: Wyandotte 95-year-old goes skydiving ... again!

A 95-year-old is flying high, proving there's no age limit when it comes to fun.
95-year-old goes skydiving ... again!
Bob Harris
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — A 95-year-old is flying high, proving there's no age limit when it comes to fun.

Bob Harris of Wyandotte spent the weekend skydiving.

Watch video of Bob's skydiving below:

95-year-old goes skydiving ... again!

Harris is a World War II veteran who served with the Army, Navy, and Marines.

And on Saturday, Harris and his family made the trip to Tecumseh for his latest leap.

Bob tells us this wasn't his first trip.

His last skydive was three years ago, and he says he's not ruling out another launch down the road.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit