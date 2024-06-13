VIDEOS: Coffee shop crooks strike two Detroit cafes within two days

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two males broke into two coffee shops in Detroit within two days of each other, taking miscellaneous things but leaving behind hundreds of dollars in damages. Property was damaged and smashed with a hammer.

The first business, The Congregation in the Boston-Edison Historic District, was broken into last Sunday around 3 a.m. Surveillance video catches them breaking through a window, smashing equipment and looking through the store.

They didn't get away with any cash. This is now the third break-in The Congregation has had in its four years of business.

“I mean, it’s always gut-wrenching, unnecessary aggregation," The Congregation co-owner Betsy Murdoch said. "Running a small business already has a lot of hurdles and trials and tribulations. So adding just one more thing... it’s frustrating.”

The very next day about a mile down from The Congregation in Detroit's North End, the two suspects wore similar clothes and broke into Cafe Noir through the front door, smashing the glass. Cafe Noir has only been in business for less than two months.

"They were able to steal the cash drawer. They stole a phone that we use to play music and they actually went into the case and grabbed some of our to-go items just for a refresher," co-owner Evan Fay said.

While Fay says the action doesn't deter them from doing business in the neighborhood, it does sting.

"It does kind of douse the excitement a little bit but all in all, nothing stops Detroit," he said.

Detroit police described the male adult suspect as being around 40 years old with long locs. The second suspect is described as a young teenager, which is what breaks these business owner's hearts the most.

“To go learning to break in at such a young age is really disconcerting... we need to rally around our youth and kind of help them not do that," Fay said.

Cafe Noir is having its grand opening July 11. Both businesses have upped their security systems.

“We just try to keep moving forward," Cafe Noir co-owner Asher Van Sickle said.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain completely anonymous.