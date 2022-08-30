Watch Now
VIDEOS: Damage across metro Detroit after severe storms hit area

Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street. Security camera footage from a neighbors house showed just how strong mother nature can be.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 13:40:06-04

(WXYZ) — Residents are cleaning up after severe storms in southeastern Michigan caused extensive damage to properties.

DTE Energy is reporting more than 260,000 customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after Monday's round of storms moved through the area.

Check out the videos below:

Gustnado spotted in Macomb County
Wild wind video from Shelby Township

Macomb County storm damage
Chopper video shows damage in Richmond following Monday's storms
Wind brings down trees, tears shingles from roofs in metro Detroit
Videos show widespread damage across metro Detroit due to severe weather

