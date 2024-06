(WXYZ) — Thousands of people are gathering on Friday in Lake St. Clair for the 50th annual Jobbie Nooner celebration.

The annual event started in 1974 and is celebrated on the Friday before the Fourth of July every year.

Specifically, people gather around Gull Island, which is in the northern part of Lake St. Clair near the St. Clair River and Harsens Island.

Check out chopper video below