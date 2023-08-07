Vigil held for woman killed outside of work in Saline; suspect is ex-boyfriend

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday afternon, loved ones, colleagues and nursing home residents gathered for a vigil for Amber Jo Thomas.

The 40-year-old was gunned down outside of her job in Saline on Thursday.

Police said her ex-boyfriend, 58-year-old Barry Garza, waited outside of Linden Square Assisted Living Center and shot Thomas when she took a smoke break with a male associated. Later that day, police said Thomas died.

Over the weekend, the Washtenaw County prosecutor charged Garza with open murder and assault with intent to commit murder.

During the vigil, the chaplain shared a message of hope in Jesus Christ as Thomas loved ones continue to grieve.

"When you heard them talk about hope, I think that’s what we need right now is hope, that this small community where normally this doesn’t happen, can heal together,” Saline Police Department Chief Marlene Radzik told 7 Action News.

Court records show Thomas had filed a restraining order against Garza just the week before in Lenawee County Circuit Court. She lived in Adrian.

“The message is very clear. If something like this can happen here in a city like Saline, it can happen anywhere, which means it is imperative for our public safety officials and our elected officials to be prepared to have a plan and to remain vigilant,” Saline Mayor Brian Marl said.

At the vigil, loved ones expressed how much Thomas loved working at the facility and that she had “found her place.”

In a statement to 7 Action News, the facility wrote in part, “Over the course of her time at Linden Square, Amber Thomas was a dedicated employee. She always put residents first and many of her co-workers looked to her as a mentor. Our hearts go out to her family.”

The chief said for anyone who finds themselves in a domestic violence situation, it's important to know there is help.

"If family members know if something is going on and their loved one doesn't want to report it, we encourage them to report it. Come to the police station and just get the help and support that you need," Radzik said.

The suspect is due back in court on Aug. 17.