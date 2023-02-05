'Viola Davis' Grammy win for audiobook makes her an EGOT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status.

The actor won a Grammy Award Sunday for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir "Finding Me."

EGOT is the term for the rare person who's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award during their career.

The actor said in her acceptance speech that she wrote the book for her 6-year-old self, "to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything."

Davis' fellow nominees this year included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, and one of the other 17 members of the EGOT club, Mel Brooks.