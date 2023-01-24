Vixen's on Bagley, a Valentine's Day pop-up bar, to open in Southwest Detroit

(WXYZ) — A holiday pop-up in Southwest Detroit is turning into a Valentine's Day bar for the end of January and into February.

Blitzen's on Bagley, located at 2545 Bagley St., will now be known as Vixen's on Bagley.

The bar will have seasonal drinks, Valentine's Day desserts and food from its neighbor, Goblin Sushi.

“We want Vixen’s to be a place for Detroiters to celebrate love and the long winter nights. Whether you're flying solo or out with your partner, girlfriend, boyfriend, platonic person, or someone you met last night, we are inviting you to come on over to Vixen’s to enjoy,” says Owner Christine Driscoll. “It is winter in Michigan and Detroiters deserve a place to get cozy and let loose.”

Drinks include Cupid's Cosmo (vodka, orange liqueur, fresh lime, cranberry), Punch Drunk Love (tequila, pineapple, strawberry and ginger) or Randy Alexander (spiced rum, creme de cacao, egg cream).

The bar is run by In-Laws Hospitality, which also runs Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, Goblin and Yellow Light Coffee/Donuts.

Vixen’s will be open Sunday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. through the end of February.

