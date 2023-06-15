Vladimir Konstaninov attends rally for insurance reform at Michigan Capitol

Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov was in Lansing on Wednesday helping fight for no-fault insurance reform.

He was joined by other catastrophic car crash survivors who are asking lawmakers to update auto insurance laws that were passed in 2019.

In 1997, Konstantinov went from celebrating a Stanley Cup win, to fighting for his life when a limo crashed. He survived but sustained a traumatic brain injury.

He now needs care around the clock to help him get around and manage life. He received care through auto insurance, but then Michigan passed retroactive auto no-fault reforms. The bill cut care benefits by 45% across the board. The cuts went into effect in 2021 in the middle of a labor crisis as inflation increased costs.

Companies have said it is no longer profitable to provide care. Patients have found themselves discharged from services, relying on family or facing institutionalization,