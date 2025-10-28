100.3 WNIC officially flips the switch to Christmas music next week; here's what you need to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you've been craving Christmas music and have been wanting to get into the holiday spirit all Fall long, next week is for you.

It's what's become a tradition in metro Detroit, 100.3 FM WNIC switches its format and goes All Christmas, All The Time, in the near future. This year, the switch will happen on Thursday, Nov. 6, beginning at 7 a.m.

100.3 WNIC announced the switch this morning on Facebook.

The station will make the flip live on air at a live event at Gardner White Home in Detroit on Woodward. At that event, you can hang with the hosts, take pictures, see the switch flip, and enter to win the chance to see Mariah Carey perform in Las Vegas.

The morning event runs from 7-10 a.m., with the hosts also heading to the Gardner White in Warren on E 14 Mile Road in the afternoon for a second Christmas event.



Where Your Voice Matters