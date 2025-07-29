'A duty to protect.' Hear from the armed bystander who confronted Traverse City mass stabbing suspect

(WXYZ) — The armed bystander who confronted the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Traverse City Walmart over the weekend spoke to Good Morning America.

The stabbing injured 11 people, and video from outside the Walmart showed Derrick Perry holding the suspect at gunpoint with the help of other bystanders.

The suspect, 42-year-old Bradford Gille, was arraigned on charges Monday.

On Good Morning America, Perry, who is a married father of three, talked about the ordeal.

"I didn't think of anything other than trying to get him away from people and get him isolated and get him to put the knife down and just to kind of focus on me instead of everyone that was yelling and screaming in the background," Perry said to GMA.

The victims in the stabbing ranged in age from 29 to 84, and Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said it appears it was a random act.

Perry told GMA he was checking out at the store when he heard a commotion.

"A lady was screaming for her son, and all the employees and patrons were clamoring, trying to run in different directions," Perry said.

Gille ran outside to the parking lot, where he was later surrounded by Perry and others.

"Unfortunately, it was kind of a mob mentality and some very disturbing things were being said about how to deal with the situation. I had to block all that out and focus on him, because I ultimately wanted him to put the knife down and back away until law enforcement got there," Perry said. "I did not see myself as any judge, jury or executioner. I just wanted everyone to be safe."

GMA asked Perry if the suspect said anything to him.

"I can see in his eyes that he was wild-eyed and he did not look in his right mind. He was saying, 'they told me to do it. They told me to do it. Call 911,'" Perry said.

Perry told GMA that he never actually considered pulling the trigger.

"I took time to actually look, and listen, and try to understand his mind state, and see that, yes I am in a position to do something very rash, but ultimately, my decision to not do it as well. Just de-escalate the situation, try to get him to surrender on his own accord," Perry said.

"I think I would've ran out there or walked out there either way. It was just a moment of, I've got a duty to protect," Perry said.

