(WXYZ) — With so many Detroit families struggling to buy food, pay rent, or even see a doctor, help can feel out of reach. But now, new Detroit Public Schools Community District neighborhood centers called Health Hubs are offering free care and basic services — all in one place.

'A huge blessing.' How 'Health Hubs' in Detroit public schools are changing lives

We’ve all heard the saying "it takes a village." At the Detroit Public Schools Community District, this moment is proof of that.

Brianna Beebe was homeless with four kids after leaving an abusive relationship.

WXYZ-TV Brianna Beebe

"It was a domestic situation, it was a very mental[ly] abusive kind of thing," said Brianna.

With nowhere to turn, she found the Health Hub at Denby High School — a one-stop shop for physical, mental, dental, and vision care, plus food and family support.

Brianna’s children attend Mason Academy, connected to the Denby hub, where Tabitha Figueroa works the front lines.

"They can get clothing ... mobile dentist and vision, hearing services, they can even come see the doctor or the nurse practitioner to get shots, blood work done," said Tabitha.

WXYZ-TV Health Hub

Two years ago, there were just two hubs. Now there are nine, serving high schools like Central, Osborn, Martin Luther King Jr., and Denby — and open to nearby middle and elementary schools.

"They say thank you, they say, you know, I've never had glasses before. They're excited, they're walking with more confidence, and that just really warms my heart," said Tabitha.

For Brianna, the hub solved more than health needs. With no car, she struggled to get her kids to school — until they provided a Hop, Skip, Drive service to pick them up daily and return them home.

When we visited Denby, crews were building a new family distribution center, where families can pick up food once a month — no income check required.

WXYZ-TV Tabitha Figueroa

"We've seen a tremendous turnaround with children just coming and getting to school," said Tabitha.

But Brianna’s biggest blessing came when the hub helped her get housing.

"When I tell you it was a big blessing, it was a huge blessing, like I could cry and tell you how much of a blessing that was because living in the shelter is not for the weak," said Brianna.

The only problem — the home was empty. But the village showed up with furniture, food and love. The Detroit Rescue Mission led the way with SAY Detroit Better Together.

"Guess what? It's Christmas in August in Detroit," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

As for the Health Hubs, they operate Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

