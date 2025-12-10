'A place of civic pride.' How Greenmead Historical Park preserves Livonia's earliest roots

(WXYZ) — Greenmead Historical Park preserves Livonia's earliest roots through original homes, barns and churches, telling the story of how Livonia came to be.

During the winter, the village comes alive in a whole new way.

"The property in itself lasted as long as it did without too much interference with urban development," Emily Tchorz-Fielder, the program supervisor at Greenmead, said.

From rustic barns and farmhouses, to the church, where details like stained class windows remain just as they were more than a century ago.

"One of the things I love about this space is the stained glass windows, and those are original to the building. They started installing those in 1902," Tchorz-Fielder said.

Poster image (1).jpg

But Greenmead isn't just a window into the past. It's a place still bringing people together.

This month, the park is hosting several holiday events, including the 12 Birds of Christmas Bird Walk, the Barnyard Buddies Event, and the popular Night of Lights that will illuminate the historical village on Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21.

"We have a farm site that we can just step back in time. That was still here when we were able to preserve it in the 1970s," Tchorz-Fielder said.

Poster image (2).jpg

It's a reminder that Livonia's story is still being written, but is rooted in history and shared with the community one season at a time.

"We have a way to look into our past to reflect on what happened, then, where we are today and where we are going in our future," Tchorz-Fielder said. "It's an opportunity for education, reflection and it's also a place of civic pride."

