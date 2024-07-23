After dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, should President Biden leave office early?

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fresh off of President Biden announcing he's dropping out of the 2024 Presidential race, voters have a lot of opinions. We wanted to come to the community, so we settled in Farmington, asking people this very simple question: should President Biden leave office early?

The thing about America is everyone is free to have an opinion, no matter what side of the aisle you land.

Opinions in Farmington are sparking a lot of conversation, so we decided to use a classic whiteboard and dry-erase markers and let their X's make a statement.

"So should President Biden leave office early? Yes, 100 percent," said Tony Luchaj.

President Biden's withdrawal from seeking re-election ends not only weeks of speculation over him being in the race, but also igniting a new question about his time in the White House now.

"It's a really good question," said Steve Tripp. "From his debate he certainly didn't look that good that day. But his explanation was that he was ill, which may be true...I wouldn't throw all that away necessarily just because he had one bad night."

"It'd be really hard for him to continue," said Haley Rodel.

"why not, why leave now just finish your term and be done with it?" said Daizell Bomer.

"My concerns about President Biden were longer term as in serving another four years," said Jenn McKee. "In the immediate coming months, there's not much left of his term and he's still in my mind a solid leader."

"I don't think he has any problems finishing out his presidency, he's fine," said Sherry Micallef. "Four years is just a little bit long at his age I believe to continue with a presidency."

As of now, the White House says Biden will finish his term. Our final tally: five yes's, eight no's and four maybe's.

