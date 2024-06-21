Ahead of storms rolling through, how do metro Detroiters stay weather aware?

(WXYZ) — Severe weather and hot temperatures have been consuming metro Detroit this week.

The sound of generators and the sights of downed trees and limbs were found block after block this week. Tree companies were also busy cleaning up the mess.

Some of the storms we've been seeing have been popping up without warning, catching many off guard.

So, we wanted to know how people stay weather aware – TV, radio, cellphone or weather radio.

VIDEO: Village of Beverly Hills declares State of Emergency, downed trees and wires across the area

Village of Beverly Hills declares State of Emergency, downed trees and wires across the area

7 First Alert meteorologist Hally Vogel said NOAA weather radios are an important tool to have for severe weather.

“So, we always say tune in if you can. Obviously, first and foremost would be us on air breaking news,” Vogel said, showing a weather radio. “If you cannot tune in because you lost power for instance and you can’t watch us on TV, what an excellent way to get, of course, that alert is a NOAA weather radio.”

Walking down Cummings Street in Berkley, I met James Henderson, who was cleaning up his yard. I asked him about the recent storms and if he had power.

“It came in real fast and furious, real quick last night about 9:30,” Henderson said. “Moved away from the window, blew our swing and table up onto our deck. Big branch came down that's actually from my yard. I’m borrowing the neighbor’s easement here with a chipper.”

I asked Henderson the question: “Where do you get your weather from?”

“We use mostly apps. We'll have to check out Channel 7, I suppose,” he responded.

I also asked Henderson if he’s heard of a weather radio.

“I have not,” he said. “Oh, I’ve heard this channel actually, but I’ve never thought about getting one just for that purpose.”

I then met with Angana Shah. We sat down in her front yard and she told me the storm caught her off guard.

“It was green, it was purple and I heard a lot of lightning before I heard rain. I had not seen something like that before,” Shah said.

She said she checks a couple sources for weather.

“I usually check a couple (websites) – AccuWeather, weather.com. If I am ambitious, I’ll try to get a local station, but those are not as easy to find anymore,” Shah said. “I should probably get a little radio in case of an emergency.”

I then showed her a NOAA weather radio.

“Oh, are you selling those?” she asked.

But I was not.

Just down a few blocks down was George Spratt. He had his generator going to keep his food from spoiling

“Do you know what this is?” I asked him holding a weather radio.

He said he didn’t know what it was. But he told me he gets his weather information from WXYZ.

“I don't have the app,” Spratt said. “I’ve got AcuuWeather.”

Spratt said he would consider getting weather radio.

Eighty-seven-year-old Ron Cressman has a flip phone with no apps. It’s old school just like him.

“I was born in 1939, come on,” he said with a chuckle.

Cressman said he watches WXYZ’s weather coverage. I then showed him the weather radio.

“I don't need that. I mean, you just take whatever comes. Last night was a surprise though,” Cressman said.

Where Your Voice Matters