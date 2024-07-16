Amazon Prime Day: Do metro Detroiters love it or loathe it?

(WXYZ) — Amazon Prime Day is here and customers are looking to take advantage of some big discounts on just about everything over the next two days.

But, is the excitement still there, and does it still pay to be a Prime customer? I went out to talk to metro Detroiters to see the deals they're looking forward to most.

"Do you already have a cart made?" I asked Romulus resident Sheena Hicks.

"I do. I have like 200 things in my cart right now," Hicks said. "I've been 'saving for later' for years."

WXYZ

Tommy Hanson said he's doing the same thing.

"Oh yeah, without a doubt," Hanson said. "I got a Playstation 5 for my grandson. THey got it on sale. It was regular for six-something so they got it on sale for about $400."

WXYZ

Anette Miner told us that Prime Day is not her thing.

"I haven't given it no thought," she said.

WXYZ

However, for Kerri and Kristi Herberholz, the two sisters say they don't miss Amazon Prime Day because of the deals.

"I like to find a bargain," Kerri said.

"She's buying everything because I think my husband is watching," Kristi said.

WXYZ

"Amazon is always at my house, every day. Ask my husband, Amazon is always at my house," Hicks said.

Where Your Voice Matters