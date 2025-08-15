At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car and every person has a story

(WXYZ) — On Woodward Avenue this weekend, you'll be hard pressed to not find someone with an incredible story about their car or their relationship with the Dream Cruise.

Artrell Burt from Sterling Heights refurbished his grandfather's old Aero Coupe after he passed away. He now attends the Woodward Dream Cruise to feel closer to him and other car lovers from around the area.

WXYZ Artrell Burt with his grandfather's old Aero Coupe

Kerry Ropelato drove in from Arizona for the Dream Cruise, saying it was a bucket list moment for him.

WXYZ Kerry Ropelato from Arizona at the Woodward Dream Cruise

