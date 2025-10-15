Autoworkers share excitement over Stellantis' $230M investment in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Stellantis is investing $13 billion to bring more autoworker jobs back to the U.S., and the plan has workers speaking out.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced the investment, with plans to expand U.S. production by 50% and launch five new vehicles. It's expected to add 5,000 new jobs in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

In Michigan, the Warren Truck Assembly Plant will produce an all-new large SUV that will feature a regular internal combustion engine and an EV starting in 2028. That's a $100 million investment.

Then, the Detroit Assembly Complex - Jefferson will get $130 million to prepare it for production of the next-generation Dodge Durango, with production set to launch in 2029.

"It’s great. We’ve been waiting to see what’s going on ever since they took the other vehicle," Savadore Rubio II, an autoworker, told me.

“Talking about more than 900 jobs coming? What does that mean?" I asked him.

"Good thing. Good thing for the brothers and sisters of the union," he said.

In Warren, the announcement is still sinking in for workers with Stellantis who have had to face uncertain times.

Auto Expert John McElroy told me this is a direct result of the tariffs from President Donald Trump.

“The union is going to love this announcement by Stellantis. Stellantis is going to stop importing the Jeep Compass and Cherokee. It’s going to make them in the U.S. That’s a huge move," McElroy said.

UAW member Tiffany Ogletree said she's eager to see the Warren factory produce the new SUV.

“It just shows that the workforce is back stronger than ever. With the work of AI trying to take over, it’s good to see that they are doing this to bring back the automotive industry," Ogletree said.

“I’ve been here 32 1/2 years. Towards the end. Waiting to see what else we are going to get here, or is it time to move on?" Rubio II added.

