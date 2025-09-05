'Big fun.' What's behind pickleball's continued growth in metro Detroit?

(WXYZ) — Starting Sunday on TV20 Detroit, one of the hottest sports in America is being broadcast: pickleball.



TV20 is airing five Association of Pickleball Players' tournaments throughout the year, and the game continues to grow in metro Detroit.

TV20 Detroit will be showing five APP Pickleball Tournaments this fall on Sundays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are:



Sunday, Sept. 7 - APP Tour: Chicago

Sunday, Oct. 12 - APP Women’s Open: Columbus

Sunday, Oct 19 - APP Champions Cup: Ft. Lauderdale

Sunday, Nov. 16 - APP Tour: Mesa

Sunday, Dec. 21 - APP Major: Ft. Lauderdale

Pickleball's origins go back to the 1960s, and in recent years, its popularity has skyrocketed with many calling it the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

Whether it's a chance to compete or the social aspect, there's a lot attracting people to the game.

"It was created in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington, and the sport is kind of a cross between tennis, badminton and ping-pong," Blair Cremeens, the president of the Michigan Pickleball Association, said.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, in 2024, nearly 20 million Americans played pickleball, a 311% increase over three years.

Cremeens said the growth is being felt in metro Detroit. One of their leagues started with 16 players. Now, it has 64 with over 200 substitutes.

"Grand Rapids, for the longest time, has really been the mecca of Pickleball in Michigan with the Beer City Open, but now, metro Detroit is coming around," he said.

What's behind the momentum? Some say it's the fact that the sport is so inclusive.

"I'm 76, so gives people like me a chance to be an athlete again, which is big fun," Robert Carden said.

"My grandpa and my nana, they both played and I go with them, I hit balls," Connor Wallace said.

In addition to giving people an avenue to stay active, pickleball is helping people build genuine connections, which is big for players like Kimberly Anderson, who moved from Los Angeles to Michigan in 2020.

"Looking to be a part of a community, looking to meet people, looking to surround myself with locals, and so pickleball was a great outlet for that," Anderson said.

More places to play are also popping up all over. In Sterling Heights, officials are taking steps to open a $10 million indoor pickleball facility on Van Dyke near 15 Mile in July 2026.

"There's a lot of private pickleball facilities going in around metro Detroit and the state and country, but having one that's municipally-funded is something that's very unique for the landscape we're working on," Kyle Langois, Sterling Heights' parks and recreation director, said.

Moving forward, players hope to see pickleball become similar to other major sports, and if you've never played, you're encouraged to give it a try.

The Association of Pickleball Players also announced an event is coming to Detroit next year, taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

According to the APP, the 2026 APP Detroit Open will be held Aug. 19-23 and feature more than 1,000 top age group players competing in both amateur and professional categories.

