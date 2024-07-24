Check out Forgotten Harvest's Client Choice Market, which helps people in need food assistance

(WXYZ) — Forgotten Harvest is serving our community with dignity and feeding families in a revolutionary way through its Client Choice Market.

I got a chance to see how it works up close this week.

DONATE TO FORGOTTEN HARVEST AS PART OF 7 GIVES BACK HERE

Inside the market, located on Greenfield in Oak Park, shoppers like Consuelo-Coleman, who goes by "CC," are able to select grocery items that can feed a family. But unlike other facilities, this place puts an extra focus on choice.

“I was initially overwhelmed because of there being so many things to choose from," CC told us.

WATCH BELOW: How Cynthia and Edsel Ford are helping Forgotten Harvest fight food insecurity in metro Detroit

How Cynthia and Edsel Ford are helping Forgotten Harvest fight food insecurity in metro Detroit

All of the food is free of charge, along with other essentials through hundreds of donations. Clients choose the food they want to make the best choices for loved ones.

“I like the fact there’s low sodium and a lot of fresh items. Fresh things," she said.

She says the warm welcome is a feeling you get that reminds her of the generosity that changes lives. For countless families facing tough times, CC said having a place to rely on Forgotten Harvest is also something she doesn't take for granted.

The market has been open since November 2023 and appointments are made from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week.

The food is focused on healthy, well-rounded meals and a variety of products for daily living.

WATCH BELOW: Inside Forgotten Harvest Farms, where volunteers help gather 1M pounds of food per year

Inside Forgotten Harvest Farms, where volunteers help gather 1M pounds of food per year

Thousands are being served each month, and volunteers like Marianne Armil help out.

“I’ve never needed for food, and to realize people may not have enough to eat is heartbreaking," Armil said.

Donating her time is also a fulfilling way of giving back. Marianne says this place has given her more purpose after retirement as well.

“When people come here they choose what they want, I can tell them you can have this iced tea but if they don’t want it they don’t have to take it," Armil said.

“If you don’t have anything to eat, knowing forgotten harvest can provide food gives you a piece of mind," CC said.

Appointments are made by calling 248-268-7756.

Where Your Voice Matters