(WXYZ) — The snow is coming down and it's already looking like Christmas. This weekend, Christmas in Plymouth and the Mistletoe Market are taking things to a whole new level with lots of fun in store for both you and the whole family.

See the full story in the video below

Christmas in Plymouth & the Mistletoe Market transform Plymouth into a Hallmark Movie

"It is probably hands down one of the most special events that Downtown Plymouth offers," Homecraft Real Estate Robert Yoder said.

WXYZ

"So about 15 years ago, we had a group of retailers who wanted to drive some more holiday traffic downtown and that's when we came up with the idea for Christmas in Plymouth and trying to make it more of a festival," Organizer Rob Parent said.

Rob and Heidi Parent own Sun and Snow on Main Street and are organizers for the festival. They said every year keeps getting bigger and better.

WXYZ

"So we have the mistletoe market, which is 60 vendors that are here from all over the Midwest. It's a juried show and they are bringing quite a variety of products from ornaments to leather goods to baked goods. All kinds of gifts; there's a game vendor and then we also have all of the downtown shops," Rob Parent said.

There's also a candy cane corner with crafts and cookies, horse-drawn carriage rides, axe throwing, performances and more..

You can also sign up for a special storytime with Mrs. Claus at Homecraft.

"We do about six families, so it's small group settings. Kids get to hear two stories with Mrs. Claus and then they get to go have a professional photo taken by Pam McCormick, a local photographer," Yoder said.

While you're in town, there's a free trolley, so you don't have to worry about parking and can focus on the holiday magic.

"Plymouth turns into a Hallmark movie probably for that one weekend out of the year," Yoder said.

The DDA said the event not only lifts spirits, but it also lights up the local economy.

"When visitors come, it cements in their mind, oh this is a place I want to come back to," Deputy DDA Director Reiko Misumi-Schelm said.

The action is happening all weekend long. You can learn more about the event here.

Where Your Voice Matters