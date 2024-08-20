Church stepping up to help with hoarding situation in Center Line

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — We have an update this week after concerns of a neighborhood hoarding situation in Center Line.

Neihbors told us the build-up of trash is suffocating the block. When a few people in the area reached out to 7 News Detroit about rats and other health and safety hazards, we took a trip to see what could be done.



WATCH: Center Line residents fed up with hoarding neighbor: 'It's just been horrendous'

Center Line residents fed up w/ hoarding neighbor: 'It's just been horrendous.'

But now, community members are answering the call and stepping in the help.

The hoarding issue is no secret to the homeowner's neighbors, but at her church, members had no idea what the woman was going home to. Now, they're helping her clear out her home.

Neighbor Debbie Stieber says something needs to change on her block, with trash seeping out of the driveway, filling the porch, with the wood fence hiding a yard of stuff.

"The house is full, the backyard is full," Debbie said. "It's just been horrendous."

The stuff is piling so high, only the roof of a truck is visible in the sea of junk filling.

“We got rats, we seen rats two weeks ago that are bigger than my Shih Tzu," Debbie said.

"She’s been hoarding all sorts of garbage and junk, she pulls up multiple times of day unloading her van and everytime she pulls up the vans already full each time," said neighbor Joe Nevill.

WXYZ

Neighbors aren't just mad about the mess; they're also concerned for the homeowner. Neighbors have reached out to the city and police for welfare checks and complaints as this decade-long issue is coming to a head.

WXYZ

“That is a health issue, that is a health, safety and welfare issue that we are very concerned about, and as soon as the city can take further action we certainly will," said Center Line City Manager Dennis Champine.

A court date is set for next month. 7 News Detroit's Brett Kast ran into the homeowner, who declined an interview, but apologized to her neighbors, and said she was working on the issue. She asked her church for help.

WXYZ

"We really didn’t know of the situation at all. Elizabeth is a regular attender at our church. Never had any idea that the situation was what it is," said Curtis Ostosh with Harvest Time Christian Fellowship.

Harvest Time Christian Fellowship members got a dumpster, and spent all Monday, chipping away at the mess.

"Our team came and loaded up the first dumpster of stuff," Ostosh said. "We’re here for the duration to make sure the situation is resolved."

The City Manager says if they need a court order to get the city's involvement in the clean-up. That court date next month is how they'll get to that step, it's set for September 4.

