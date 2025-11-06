Clinton Township teacher creates food pantry to help students during SNAP benefit crisis

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township high school teacher has transformed her classroom storage room into a food pantry to help students struggling with food insecurity during the ongoing SNAP benefit crisis.

Watch Evan's story in the video player below

Clinton Twp. teacher's food pantry helps students during SNAP benefit crisis

Kim Johnston, who has taught social studies at Chippewa Valley High School for 18 years, launched the initiative on social media two weeks ago after recognizing the urgent need in her school community. With SNAP benefits on pause, Johnston decided to take action where her school lacked resources.

WXYZ

"I decided we had to do something here in our building, we do not have a food pantry," Johnston said.

The classroom pantry, stocked with pasta sauce, bags of pasta, mac and cheese, and canned foods, has already distributed 100 full meal kits since opening this week. Johnston posted signs throughout the school encouraging students to "grab a bag and take more if you want."

"I'm here to make life easier for them not harder, here to show I care about them," Johnston said.

The pantry's location was strategically chosen for student privacy. Students can exit directly to the parking lot after collecting food, allowing those who might feel embarrassed about needing assistance to leave discreetly.

Johnston's students have noticed the impact on their peers. Kayla Miglioraty, an 11th grader, said many of her closest friends are affected by the SNAP benefit situation.

WXYZ

"Yes a lot of my closest friends, are affected, they already struggle with the snap benefits," Miglioraty said.

Fellow student Natalie Ranieri praised Johnston's efforts.

WXYZ

"It's awful what they have to go through, but I'm really happy that she's taking a stand and helping out," Ranieri said.

The community response has been overwhelming, with donations pouring in after Johnston's social media call for help. The pantry will remain open for as long as needed, and the school has created an Amazon wish list to help maintain supplies.

"We can focus on the fact that people aren't in great situations or we can try to help and do something and I feel like with the donations and with the intensity, we've received them, shows people are desperate to help," Johnston said.

The food pantry represents more than just emergency assistance – it reflects Johnston's 18-year commitment to her students, evident in the bobbleheads, handmade gifts, and flowers that fill her classroom shelves, tokens of appreciation from grateful students over the years.

If you'd like to help keep up with pantry demands, the school has come up with an Amazon wish list.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

