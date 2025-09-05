CMU student working to develop protein to help diabetes management

(WXYZ) — A Central Michigan University student is doing big work to help develop a tiny protein that could change the way people with diabetes manage their blood sugars.

Brevin St. Onge, a neuroscience student from Mt. Pleasant, has spent more than a year working on a prototype protein that detects high glucose levels in the bloodstream, and helps cells use that blood sugar without the need for insulin.

The protein binds to glucose when present, mimicking functions normally triggered by insulin.

It also emits light in the presence of glucose. The more glucose, the stronger the light, acting as a real-time monitor.

St. Onge says the goal is to give patients a less invasive way to track and manager their condition, and possibly prevent long-term complications from poorly-controlled blood sugar like dementia and Alzheimer's.

"What difference will this make for people who suffer from diabetes or insulin resistance?" I asked.

"Well, it will be astronomical to be completely honest with you," he said. "You'll be less susceptible to contracting one of those neurodegenerative diseases in the future,or type 1 diabetes or insufficiency in that aspect."

St. Onge is applying to medical school, but his research helped CMU secure a $75,000 grant to continue the work. Another studnet is already stepping up to carry on the research, alongside Dr. Eric Peterson.

