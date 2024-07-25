Coming off a historic season, Lions fans are more excited than ever

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the Lions training camp just kicking off, that just means that the new season is right around the corner. And fans are telling me that this season will be even bigger than the last.

"We can go to the Super Bowl this time," said Lions fan Ernest King.

King is just one of many Lions fans excited about the possibility of this gritty team going all the way to the big game this year.

Andy See says he can't wait to see how far the team will go in the 2024 season.

"I am excited for Lions football," See said. "You know Detroit, we've always had the Lions, but man we are on fire."

And the flame for this season is already lit at Gameday Detroit.

Employee and Lions fan Jim Barry tells me that he has been a die-hard Lions fan all his life, but this team that we have now is one of a kind.

"This is the best team we've ever had, so it's just so exciting," Barry said.

And there's two players that everyone is raving about this season, one on each side of the ball.

"The quarterback (Jared Goff), I wish he could run, but as long as we protect him he'll be alright," King said.

"I do need to give that shoutout to Aidan Hutchinson," said Andy Hernandez," Homegrown, it's great to see it happen."

"I've become a big Goff fan, I love our quarterback," Barry said. "I've watched him before our eyes. And just kind of being embraced by the city through his play on the field. And I really have a lot of respect for him."

Carter Davis told me he is gearing up for the season by doing some training of his own at the Detroit Lions Youth Football Summer Camp.

"It's good," Carter said, referring to the camp. "We can win like awards and stuff, it's pretty fun."

But most of all, the fans are just excited to see some football.

"I'm excited to see them take the next step," Barry said. "And hopefully repeat some of the success of last year, and then exceed it."

