Dangerous drinking trend. WNBA return to Detroit? The stories you may have missed this week

We know a lot happens throughout the week, and you may not catch all of our stories here at WXYZ. So we've decided to gather the most talked-about stories from the past week all in one place that you can check out during your free time over the weekend.

Here are the buzz-worthy stories from the week of May 27:

Hear from the man caught driving during virtual court hearing for suspended license

It's a story that went viral all over the world this week. Corey Harris, 44, logged into a virtual court hearing two weeks ago in Washtenaw County for driving with a suspended license...while he was driving.

Our Kimberly Craig was able to catch up with Harris on Thursday to talk to him about the incident. "It's very embarrassing," Harris told us.

7 News Detroit asked Harris what was he thinking when he made his appearance in court via video where he was seen driving.

"What was I thinking? I was thinking about about getting my wife medical help. That's what I was thinking," Harris said. "I wasn't thinking about the fact that I got a suspended license. I don't care about all that."

Harris told us that he never should have been charged with driving on a suspended license last fall, and he blames the mix-up on Saginaw Friend of the Court.

Secretary of State records show Harris' license was first suspended in 2010 for unpaid child support in Saginaw County.

Then in 2022, court records show that a judge rescinded that suspension, allowing Harris to drive again. But it appears that information never got to the Secretary of State where even as of Thursday afternoon, Harris' license is still listed as suspended — the same records police and the judge were going by.

Reactions to Trump's guilty verdict mixed in Macomb County

It was a historic day on Thursday as a jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts against him in his New York hush money trial. He became the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

We went out to Macomb County, a hotbed for Trump supporters, to see how people were feeling. The reactions were mixed.

Some people were happy, saying, "it was long coming due," while others called it "garbage."

See their reactions in the video above.

'Better late than never.' Daughter of Detroit Stars' superstar on MLB merging records

This week, Major League Baseball said it merged Negro Leagues statistics with MLB stats, updating the record books.

With the news, a Negro League legend who played for the Detroit Stars and died in Detroit after his career was over, becomes one of the best players in MLB history.

Norman "Turkey" Stearnes played for the Detroit Stars in the 1920s and 30s. With the new, updated major league records, he now ranks 6th for career batting average (.348). A plaque outside Comerica Park that bears his likeness pays respect.

We caught up with his daughter, Joyce Stearnes Thompson, on the field that bears her father's name in Hamtramck.

She said, “I’m ecstatic and elated that it’s happening because he deserves to have this recognition as do the other Negro Leaguers.”

'Exciting!' 'Phenomenal!' Detroiters want a WNBA team to return to the city

The WNBA continues to grow in popularity, but in metro Detroit, it feels like we're missing out on the action. The Detroit Shock, the city's three-time championship team, left the city for Tulsa after the 2009 season.

This week, multiple reports came out that the Pistons have expressed interest in bringing a WNBA team back to Detroit. We caught up with people to see how they felt about a possible return. Needless to say, people were excited.

"Oh, man, I would love to have WNBA basketball back in the city of Detroit," Royce Kinniebrew said.

"It's exciting! My very first basketball game I ever went to was a WNBA game," Stephanie Kenneh said. "Guys get all this hype, especially about basketball. Women are out here. Women do it too and we're sometimes better at it."

'The noise can actually scare you': Metro Detroiters react to bill cracking down on loud cars

The sound of revving engines from a souped-up exhaust system is a noise that almost everyone living in Metro Detroit recognizes.

A new bill in Lansing is looking to crack down on these loud cars. It would impose harsher fines on cars with modified exhaust systems. People were fired up about the bill on both sides.

"It makes me a little sad because we all live in the motor city and there is so much car culture in Michigan," Noah Hudson, who drives his dream car, a Porsche 911, said.

However, Kevin Davenport from Southfield disagrees and thinks they are a nuisance.

"When you are riding next to them, the noise can actually scare you," Davenport said.

Ferndale preparing for Pride Festival amid FBI warning of heightened terrorist threats

Ferndale Pride is taking place this weekend, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend. Organizers are keeping safety at the top of mind.

It comes after the FBI and Department of Homeland Security put out a warning that foreign terrorist organizations may seek to exploit increased gatherings during Pride Month.

The Ferndale Police Department says during the event, all hands will be on deck to ensure safety for everyone attending.

“Probably 20% of our force (at the event) that day, which is a substantial amount of protection," Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi said.

Emmi says he was made aware of the PSA from federal partners this month. The statement says foreign terrorist organizations "have previously promoted anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and targeted LGBTQIA+ related events or venues for attacks."

'I just see them all over TikTok': Dangerous drinking trend known as BORG hitting college campuses

You probably haven't heard of the term "BORG drinking." It's rapidly gaining popularity among high school and college students.

It stands for "blackout rage gallon" and involves students creating a potent cocktail by mixing hard liquor with water, electrolytes and flavoring in a gallon jug.

Our Keenan Smith hit the campus of Wayne State University to find out what students and other 20-somethings know about BORGs and talked to a licensed professional counselor at the college about binge drinking.

