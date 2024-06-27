Dearborn Heights at risk of city shutdown impacting police, fire and trash pickup

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Dearborn Heights is facing a total shutdown in the coming days if city leaders are unable to pass a budget.

City council began mulling over the budget back in April but has been unable to come to an agreement with the Mayor on spending for the next fiscal year.

If the budget is not passed by July 1st, there will be impacts to city employee pay - including police and fire. Senior and youth recreation services will be canceled and residents will not have trash pickup. Public works services, the city’s telephone system, its website, and cable TV channel will also be shut down.

"Everything is at stake," said Mayor Bill Bazzi. " I cannot operate the city with no budget. So, I have to shut the city down. Everything."

Mayor Bazzi and members of city council have slightly differing opinions on the impasse preventing the budget from passing.

Bazzi says he believes there is an underlying personal issue. He says council members have a new ask every time they come to the table to negotiate budget terms.

"We’ve supplied everything. We’ve done everything that they’ve asked for and they’re just certain council members who don’t want to approve the budget," Bazzi said.

The Mayor says in the last two sessions, the budget presented included surpluses of $9,682 and $1,160 respectively. However, city council voted not to approve either budget, instead asking for W2s from all city employees which Bazzi believes violates federal law.

"We’re asking for W2s and most recent pay stubs redacting all private information. (Bazzi) brought an attorney that said it is okay to give information to city council if it is official city business. We’re about to make a budget vote. This is official city business," said City Council Chair Mo Baydoun.

Baydoun says they only asked for the employee financial information after finding discrepancies in spending on the part of the mayor. Baydoun says the council found information that the mayor authorized bonuses and raises for some city employees without approval from council which is illegal. The council chair says they want the documents to confirm any other potential unsanctioned spending.

"The council has been working with this administration tirelessly but what we don’t want and what’s not acceptable is for the administration to continue to spend money without the approval of this council," said Baydoun. "Fundamentals of legislative and executive branch 101: we know money cannot be spent without approval from the legislative body. That goes for the federal, the president doesn’t do it. the governor doesn’t do it, the county executive doesn’t do it. Why does the mayor of Dearborn Heights think that he can bend the rules?"

City residents say the budget issue is concerning.

"It’s really disappointing. It’s sad to see such division in city hall when my elected representatives are there to serve us and work together to get the job done and I think that’s what most residents want," said Rachel LaPointe who lives in Dearborn Heights.

A lifelong resident, LaPointe tunes in for almost every city council meeting and after going through public documents on her own says she thinks council may have valid concerns of inappropriate spending.

"I think there’s very solid evidence of that having happened. Council is not lying about that. The mayor needs to own up to what’s been done in the past and commit to doing the right thing moving forward," said LaPointe.

LaPointe says she remains hopeful the city will be able to avoid the shutdown.

"I’m confident that city council is going to pass something. I know that they take this seriously and they are very serious about making sure services are not interrupted," said LaPointe.

7 News Detroit is still working to independently confirm alleged unsanctioned spending by Mayor Bazzi. Bazzi was not immediately available for additional comment Thursday afternoon.

A special meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 28th at 5 p.m. Baydoun says he plans to present a new budget at that time.

If council is unable to pass a budget, employees will officially be furloughed on Monday, July 1st and city services will be suspended at midnight on July 1st.

