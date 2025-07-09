Detroit council approves plan to make licensing easier for small business owners

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Council is taking a bold step to make the process of opening a small business easier and more affordable.

It's part of a goal to help more Detroiters invest in the city's business opportunities.

Councilman Fred Durhal III co-sponsored the ordinance to create a better path for those seeking to start a small business.

He said new rules help with less paperwork, interest-free options for fees, removal of licensing redundancy, simplified food service regulations, improved patio service regulations and more.

“Not requiring business owners to apply for a license every year, but extended to two years. Now, you don’t have to apply to state and city health departments. The state health license is adequate enough," Durhal said.

Another major change, he said, is that there will be a business concierge team that will walk owners from start to finish and help navigate the process.

Detroit also celebrated its 190th Motor City Match awardee on Wednesday. Tiffani Patterson, a proud mom of two, cut the ribbon to a new wine shop on Kercheval.

“I feel really good. Really good," Patterson said.

At the location, there will be a tasting room for Detroit-made wine, made possible by $75,000 in grant funding for a second-generation Detroit business owner.

“I’d say keep pushing forward. Being a part of Motor City Match was very helpful. It helped me get through the different channels to be open today," Patterson said.

Council said this step is a result of a lot of discussion with business owners who are looking to support more neighborhood investment.

