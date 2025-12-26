(WXYZ) — A Detroit man is desperately searching for his two beloved dogs after someone took his van with the pets inside over the weekend.

The dogs, named Annie and Lucky, have been missing since Sunday when the van was taken from outside an auto parts store near Chicago and Hubbell avenues.

See the full story in the video below

Detroit man's dogs missing after van theft, rescue offers $1,000 reward

Rod Stanley, the dogs' owner, said he would give anything to get his pets back.

"Them little dogs is everything to me… if I had to take my rent money to pay them, I don't care," Stanley said.

Stanley explained that he stopped by the auto parts store on Sunday and left Annie and Lucky in his van while he went inside. When he realized he didn't have his keys, he went back to check on the dogs before returning to the store to ask for help.

"I run back to the van to make sure they was alright… they was alright, I run back in the office, I tell everybody that I lost my keys, I lost my keys," Stanley said.

When Stanley returned outside, both his van and his dogs were gone.

"I don't know if they kept them, I don't know if they drove them around and dumped them out. It be so cold out here," Stanley said.

The All About Animals Rescue in Detroit has stepped in to help with the search for Annie and Lucky. The rescue is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs.

"Our plea is we don't care about the van… no questions asked, we just want the dogs returned," said Kristen Huston, director of All About Animals Rescue Detroit.

You can call the rescue at 313-804-9152

Huston said she has known the dogs for a long time because Stanley participates in the rescue's pet vaccination program.

"They are just amazing, amazing dogs and we just want them to be safe," Huston said.

Stanley has a heartfelt message for anyone who might know where Annie and Lucky are.

"I just ask if you have any kind of heart, any kind of heart, just bring the dogs back," Stanley said.

Anyone with information about the dogs' whereabouts can contact All About Animals Detroit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Where Your Voice Matters