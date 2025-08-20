Detroit opens new $14 million field house in Chandler Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Families on Detroit's east side now have access to a new state-of-the-art community recreation center after city leaders officially opened the doors to the renovated Chandler Park Field House.

The sprawling 130,000-square-foot facility underwent a $14 Million renovation using American Rescue Plan Act funds and now features courts for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, along with fields for soccer, lacrosse and football.

"The east side deserves this: $14 million center with basketball, volleyball, soccer, indoor football, a track. This is just phenomenal," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The opening represents more than just recreational opportunities for area families, according to city leaders.

"The City of Detroit closed 20 recreation centers in the decade leading up to bankruptcy and one by one, we've been reopening them and this is the biggest one yet. This east side community hasn't had an indoor recreation center in decades and now they do," Duggan said.

East side resident Linda Driscoll, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 20 years, watched the construction progress daily.

"I've been seeing it as I go past every day and looking forward to it. Just excited for advancement in the neighborhood because I've been here over 20 years," Driscoll said.

Driscoll brought her grandchildren to explore the new facility on opening day.

"Looking forward for things for them to play in and get involved more sports. Keep 'em busy after school and stuff," she said.

"It was really nice. I like how it looks. It's nice. I like the field and I play football," one of Driscoll's grandchildren said.

Iris Whiting, another community member checking out the facility, expressed excitement about Detroit's progress.

"We just came to see everything. Detroit is really doing it now," Whiting said.

Programming at the facility will begin Monday, Sept. 8.

