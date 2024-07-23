Detroit pastor who spoke at RNC discusses whether more Black men are voting for Donald Trump

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church on Detroit's west side says he never imagined he’d find himself front and center with the Trump campaign. He first hosted the former President at his church in June and then spoke in front of a nationally televised audience at the Republican National Convention last week.

"If President Trump would've moved just a millimeter, we would not be hearing tonight how he is going to make America great again," Sewell said during the event as the arena chanted along with Trump's well-known slogan. "Could it be that Jesus Christ preserved him for a time such as this?"

He appeared as a speaker during the Republican National Convention.

While the pastor says he’s not endorsing a particular candidate, his involvement with Trump’s campaign could signal a shift in the way some Black voters, men in particular, are leaning.

“When we look at our community, we see clearly that our community is hurting and it's been under Democratic leadership,” said Sewell. “I'm not saying for the last 60 years Democrats are doing the wrong thing. What I'm saying is that when you look at our community, specifically Detroit, Pontiac, Flint, and Saginaw, we're hurting. And the Republican Party is saying 'I want to have a conversation.'"

“Do you feel like more Black men are supporting President Trump right now?" I asked Sewell.

"Well, you can see it, right? You can see more Black men supporting President Donald Trump," Sewell said. "I believe because he’s a businessman. I believe that a lot of them understand that something needs to change.”

However, political consultant Mario Morrow disagrees.

“There are not a large number of African American men supporting Trump, it just is not the case,” said Morrow. "There were several Black men who were undecided... I think that has shifted. That has shifted now because they have a viable candidate on the Democratic side they can support.”

Morrow says while there are certainly Black Republican voters, there will not be a sizable amount in November. He pointed to thousands of Black men and women who in the last 48 hours have been raising millions of dollars and rallying strong support for the now presumptive nominee Kamala Harris.

“There was an effort when President Biden was still in the race," said Morrow. "But now that Vice President Kamala Harris is in the race there's a full court press, especially among Black men and Black females.”

“It would be amazing to have the first Black woman president, I think that would be cool. But we need to stop playing identify politics as well,” Sewell said. "You don't have anything more powerful in America than a Black woman, so I understand there are allegiances there but sometimes that can be misguided. I've had people call me this afternoon and say 'vote for Kamala Harris because she’s lack.' That doesn't resonate with me right?”

While some community leaders may disagree, we also went out and talked to black voters. Reaction was mixed.

“Trump looks like he’s trying to help us, he looks like he knows what he’s talking about,” said 27-year-old Tayson Stewart from Detroit. "The Black voters asleep. They gonna vote for Kamala because they following Biden, and don't do it. Trump really trying to help us, that’s what I think.”

"I'm terrified if that man is in there," 57-year-old Leon Crosby of Detroit said about Trump. "I'd be terrified as an African American.”

While Crosby said he'd prefer Gretchen Whitmer at the top of the ticket, he's throwing his full support behind Kamala Harris. As for other Black voters supporting Trump?

“I've heard some," Crosby said. "It’s not a significant amount.”

When asked whether there has been pushback from members of his church regarding his relationship with the Trump campaign, Sewell said the reaction is also mixed

"You have people who some vote Democrat, some vote Republican. But in the local church regardless if we vote differently, regardless if we think different, we’re all called to love the same," said Sewell. "So we lay down those cultural identifiers when we come into the church so we can worship Jesus Christ.”

