Detroiters share some of their hidden gems

(WXYZ) — Detroit is a historical place, and it's a city of grit, character, charm and personality. But the Motor City also has many hidden gems that make it a unique place.

No matter how long you've lived here, you'll always find something new.

I took to the streets to talk to people and find some hidden gems that people many not have heard of or been to before.

My first stop was at Eastern Market, a vibrant hub of art, culture and delicious food.

James McCier was our tour guide for this stop.

"You need to come down here because there is a variety of different people. It is very diversified, all walks of life, you know," he said.

The place he recommends?

"It's Bert's. I'm a former drummer and I played at Bert's. That's a hot spot," he said. "If you come to Detroit, you have to come to Eastern Market. It's the gateway," McCier said.

Our next stop was the Riverfront Skate Park where many people show off their skills and ride for fun.

I caught up with first-time visitor David Cornette from Monroe.

"I have heard all about it. My friends have been telling me I should come try it out, and definitely a hidden gem. It's right on the water," he said.

One of the places you have to go that's a real hidden gem is the Original Gonella's at owell and Oakwood for an authentic Italian sandwich.

"I used to go to school down the street. I've been eating here for years," Tony Brock said.

I ended up at Fort St. Park, another hidden gem, according to Marcus Britton, who was fishing for Catfish.

"I've been living in Detroit my whole life and I just found out about it myself," he said.

