Do celebrity endorsements really matter in Presidential elections?

THIS MORNING WE’RE DIVING INTO A TOPIC THAT’S SPARKED DEBATES ACROSS METRO DETROIT —DO CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENTS REALLY MATTER IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS? A LOT OF PEOPLE ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT - THROWING HER SUPPORT BEHIND KAMALA HARRIS AFTER THE DEBATE. BUT SHE'S FAR FROM THE ONLY CELEBRITY GETTING INVOLVED IN THE POLITICAL DISCUSSION. WE'VE SEEN OTHER STARS - LIKE KID ROCK - THROW THEIR SUPPORT BEHIND DONALD TRUMP. SOWE WANTED TO KNOW -DO CELEBRITY VOICES REALLY IMPACT VOTER DECISIONS AT THE POLLS. SO WE SENT 7 NEWS DETROIT REPORTER PETER MAXWELL TO MILFORD TO TAKE THE PULSE OF THE COMMUNITY.
MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we see celebrities and music stars use their platforms to support candidates, we wanted to ask if star power actually sways voter decisions.

From social media campaigns to star-studded rallies, celebrity endorsements are becoming increasingly prevalent in politics, with the most recent coming from superstar singer Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris following Tuesday's Presidential debate. And in Milford, as the election draws closer, I spoke with several voters to get their perspective and opinion on the topic.

Screenshot 2024-09-12 at 6.47.50 AM.png

"I have my own belief system," said Rob Roux. "Whether or not I agree, you mentioned Taylor Swift, whether I agree with the woman, if I think she's a good entertainer she's a good entertainer. Her beliefs are not going to affect my beliefs because they're my beliefs."

Screenshot 2024-09-12 at 6.48.53 AM.png

"A lot of people should not be swayed by celebrity endorsements, period," said Susan Rosol. "Find out your facts, look at your wallet and decide."

Screenshot 2024-09-12 at 6.49.14 AM.png

"For me, no," said Ted Dennard when asked if a celebrity endorsement could sway his vote. "I have my own set of values and I know who I like, so no."

Screenshot 2024-09-12 at 6.49.45 AM.png

"It will probably sway a decent amount of people that probably weren't interested in politics to vote," said Shawn Suser.

"I don't think you should be swayed because you think the person is a good actor, because they're pretty or because they have a great voice," Rob said. "To me that is missing the point."

Screenshot 2024-09-12 at 6.50.05 AM.png

"Not at all," said Stacey Karson, when asked if an endorsement can sway her opinion in any way. "I make up my own mind based on my beliefs...they are going along with the people that they like because that's who they like, not necessarily if the candidate's running."

"I think it will have more impact on the celebrity than it will on who the people will vote for," Shawn said.

