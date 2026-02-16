Downtown Plymouth residents voice parking concerns as city considers reviewing parking

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents and visitors in downtown Plymouth are speaking out about parking challenges, with some calling the situation a headache while others say they haven't experienced significant issues.



"I love downtown Plymouth, but finding a parking place can be very challenging," said Tom Green, a Plymouth resident.

It's a conversation heard repeatedly on the streets of Plymouth from residents and visitors alike.

"It gets very crowded on the weekends. Weekends in the summertime, it's impossible to park here," said Mike Guzowski, a downtown visitor.

Green noted that having a handicap sticker can help somewhat, but as Plymouth becomes more popular, finding parking becomes increasingly difficult.

However, not everyone sees it as a major problem.

"Between the parking structure and the lots behind the building, it's never been much of an issue as long as you have a little bit of patience; people are moving in and out," said Sarah Wolfe, a Plymouth resident.

On a Monday, traffic was lighter, and spaces were plentiful.

"I love the way I can just pull in, park in front of the store I want to shop at," said Kathi Rocheleau, a downtown visitor.

Donna Parks, owner of Wild Rose Boutique, says loyal customers find their way in even if they have to walk a block or two.

"During Friday, Saturday, when it gets busier for dinner and stuff, I feel like people do have to drive around a little bit to find a spot," Parks said.

City leaders report there are around 925 public spaces in and around the downtown area, including streets and lots. But some residents believe more are needed.

"They could use another parking structure," Guzowski said.

As city leaders map out priorities for the year, parking is one of dozens of topics open for discussion. Out of 54 potential one-year task items tied to the city's five-year strategic plan, two focus on parking. One would review current parking policy, and the other would explore possible public-private partnerships.

What that could look like is still up in the air.

"I would prefer it remain free and where it's at than start charging for parking anywhere," Wolfe said.

The city will begin discussing its 2026 plans during a commission meeting on Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

