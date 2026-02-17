Dozens line up for Paczki on Fat Tuesday in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of metro Detroiters got up early and got in line to enjoy Paczkis, a Fat Tuesday tradition.

Fat Tuesday, better known as Paczki Day in metro Detroit, is one last chance to splurge before the start of the Lenten season, as Ash Wednesday is tomorrow.

Paczki is one of the most popular Polish-American traditions, and we have a list of places you can get Paczki today at this link.

We were live at New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck, a hot spot every Fat Tuesday. The lines started early, before the store's opening at 3 a.m.

New Palace Bakery was been bumping since before we got here at 2:30 a.m. The first person in line got here at 12:15 a.m., almost three hours before doors open, and the line went down the block. Some people in line pulled all-nighters just for the sacred sweet treat.

"This is really the best way to do it. To just do a night activity and then come right after," said McKinley Schmidt.

"Pazcki is going to taste so much better for us," said Pedro Meadows. "I’m going to eat Pazcki, I’m going to go home, and I’m going to nap. I’m going to eat another one when I wake up."

"This is my 40th birthday, and this is my first Paczki, we're going to get down with some Paczki and everything and have some fun!" said Sylvester Burks.

For his first Paczki, Sly went with the special flavor this year, Cinnacream. Crowds are nothing new for New Palace Bakery on Paczki Day. Family Member Susie Ognanovich said they've seen people flood their bakery every year for decades. On top of the new Cinnacream flavor. there's a number of flavors, including classics like Custard and Raspberry. New Palace sells them by the box to streamline the process.

Susie said many of the Paczki customers have been coming for years.

"We have a lot of loyal customers, and they have grandkids that have been coming from generation to generation," Susie said. "They come in, and it's like nostalagia."

Susie said they can't keep count of how many they make because they're turning out so many Paczki today.

