E. coli contamination shuts down more Oakland County beaches

(WXYZ) — More beaches across Oakland County closed today due to E. coli contamination.

"We didn't see any signs while driving in. We wondered why there weren't more people here," said Joseph Shamun, who was at the lake with his girlfriend Paige Valdez.

Waterford residents Claudia Gircia, Paige Valdez, and her boyfriend Joseph Shamun love visiting Dodge Park on Cass Lake.

"Had you known there was an E. coli advisory for the beach, would you have jumped into the water?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"No," said Gircia.

"Does that make you worried now?" asked Javed.

"I'm just glad I didn't go fully in," said Valdez.

But Oakland County Health Division's Mark Hansell says folks should take E.coli contamination seriously.

"So exposure can be from swallowing the water, or it can be from general contact with the water. Even inhaling water droplets can cause recreational water illness," said Hansell.

Hansell says there are about 250 known beaches across Oakland County. Today's test resulted in 7 beaches being closed due to high contamination.

"So this is not the first time we have seen beaches closed due to E. coli," Javed said.

"We have beach closures every year, and we tend to see an uptick in our closures when there is a heavy rain or series of heavy rain," said Hansell.

"Why is that?" asked Javed.

"E.coli is naturally present bacteria in the guts of all warm-blooded animals, so when there is heavy rain, all that waste from our warm-blooded animals is washed into the lake, and it shows up as E. coli in our water samples," said Hansell.

Throughout the year, the county samples about 100 beaches on 74 different lakes. Mark says that during peak season, testing is done daily, covering additional areas.

"Unfortunately, it does take us overnight for us to get the result. That's why it's so important for us to help pilot this new technique called qPCR and what that is looking for is the actual DNA of the E. coli and we can get results in a few hours," said Hansell.

As per Hansell, the contamination and decontamination process are quick. Hence, daily testing is required for public safety.

"Now that you know, what kind of changes would you like to see at the beach?" asked Javed.

"More signs," said Gircia.

"Like right by the bathrooms, just so everyone sees them when walking in," said Valdez and Shamun.

Oakland County Health Division says signage responsibility falls under local municipalities. I contacted the Waterford Township Parks & Recreation Department but have yet to hear back.

A couple of things to remember: water testing is done daily, and Hansell says the results are posted on Oakland County's website the next day, which can be found here: https://www.oakgov.com/community/health/public-health-services/environmental-health/beaches

