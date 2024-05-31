'Exciting!' 'Phenomenal!' Detroiters want a WNBA team to return to the city

(WXYZ) — It feels like the WNBA is more popular than ever, but in metro Detroit, we're missing out on the action. The Detroit Shock, the city's three-time championship winning team, left the city for Tulsa after the 2009 season.

Now, according to multiple reports, the Pistons have reportedly expressed interest in bringing the WNBA back to Detroit.

7 News Detroit Photojournalist Mike Glover caught up with Detroit basketball fans to see how they would feel about a possible return.

"Oh, man, I would love to have WNBA basketball back in the city of Detroit," Royce Kinniebrew said.

"It's exciting! My very first basketball game I ever went to was a WNBA game," Stephanie Kenneh said. "Guys get all this hype, especially about basketball. Women are out here. Women do it too and we're sometimes better at it."

"They should have never moved the Shock away. That's the sister team. You got the bad boys here. You should have the bad girls here," Walter Shields said.

"It's something the city could use, especially women and young girls in the area," Katie Kus said.

"Seems like the women are more competitive right now. Guys are a little watered down," Myron McWhite said said.

They've always been extraordinary. I think they're just more eyes on them to see how extraordinary they are," Kinniebrew said.

"I originally wasn't watching women's basketball, but social media got me into the hype and it's kind of exciting," Kenneh said. "You love to see women doing women things."

"I was just looking at social media and saw a young lady dunk another one did a tip dunk the other day. I said, 'man, that type of excitement inside of a game for women's basketball would be phenomenal,'" Kinniebrew said.

"As an athlete growing up, you're always looking for females in sports that you could look up to," Kus added. "And it's great that especially with Caitlin Clark and the explosion that she really has had."

"What do you think they should name them? The Shock was the old name, you wanna stay with?

"They might as well keep it the same. Maybe they'll shock the world," McWhite said.

