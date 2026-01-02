Expert shares tips for keeping New Year's resolutions

(WXYZ) — It's the second day of the new year, which probably means those New Year's resolutions are going full throttle, and the blueprint for 2026 is looking great.

From shedding a few pounds and saving money, to finally cracking the code on a work-life balance, people are making their goals.

However, a clinical therapist said the key is more than just making promises to yourself. It's choosing goals that stick.

"Mine is fueling better to help my performance as an athlete, and just that goes along with recovery as well, so I can feel my best during my games," Jenny Sweeney said.

"Mine is like at least once a week, trying to work on something new," Jillian Sweeney added. "Whether it's your first touch, my fitness, or like juggling or settling the ball."

For some, it's about consistency, not perfection.

"So this year I plan on running a 5K every month," Kelly Overend said.

For others, the goal is simply to show up.

"It's the first time that I found that I actually am determined on following through. I just make a plan, stick to it, and kind of just try to stay motivated," Overend added.

However, more often than not, those well-intentioned resolutions don't end up making it past the first 60 days.

I am very good at making resolutions and pretty mediocre at following through," Richard Kwon said.

But that doesn't mean we can't give it the old college try.

"I would like to have a first draft of a novel done over the course of this year," Kwon said.

Those in the business of holding others accountable, like soccer coach Victor Plasse, said the secret isn't the goal, it's the system behind it.

"I think resolutions really fail if you don't have habits, and we gotta create those habits," Plasse said. "Enjoy the process. Often enjoying what they're doing so they can continue to grow."

Mental health experts like Corrine Smorra, the chief clinical officer for Heart and Mind Counseling, said just because you mess up once doesn't mean you failed.

"You're motivated to do it, you want to do it, you start doing it, and then things start coming apart at the seams, so to speak And that's where you really wanna lean in," she said. "The goal is progress… So having to change a goal so that you can continue progress, or you may have to progress in a different way, is still considered success."

Experts say the most successful resolutions are realistic, flexible and built to fit your life, not overhaul it. In 2026, the focus isn't on doing more, it's on doing what lasts.

