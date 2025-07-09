Family pleads for answers in murder of 31-year-old man found in abandoned building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Downriver family is making a desperate plea to the community for answers after their son was murdered and left in an abandoned building on Detroit's west side.

The body of 31-year-old Bradley Tucker was found on Beechton Street near Livernois and Warren Avenue in December 2023, but his remains weren't identified until last month.

His family says Tucker had been shot to death and wrapped in a blanket before being left in the abandoned building.

"It's a little unnerving. To see where he last was, it's hard," said Tracey Tucker, Bradley's mother, as she stood near the abandoned building Wednesday.

Tracey Tucker says the pain of losing her son remains deep nearly two years after his disappearance.

"It's just been hard. Everybody, any male that resembled him, I would have to take double takes thinking it was him and still to this day, I'm still seeing him everywhere," Tracey Tucker said.

According to family members, Bradley Tucker had been missing for more than two months when his body was discovered. His mother recalls the last time she heard from him was a strange phone call in September of 2023. She says it was unlike him.

"When he called me the last time, he called me on a private number and he doesn't usually call me on a private number. He usually calls me from the Coney Island here on Warren or his cellphone," Tracey said.

Tracey Tucker says although her son called her frequently, she never heard from him again.

To date, police have been unable to make an arrest in the case, leaving the family with unanswered questions and seeking closure.

"We will not stop until justice is served, but we can't do it without you," said Patricia Lee, Bradley Tucker's aunt. "And to Brad's murderer, I'm talking to you: do the right thing. Turn yourself in."

The family is now partnering with Crime Stoppers to offer a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Bradley Tucker's mother remains hopeful that someone will be held responsible for her son's death.

When asked what she would say to her son now, Tracey responded: "I love you and I'm glad that he was found and I'm glad that I have him at home now."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

