'Fantastic' and 'exciting.' Detroit sports fans can't stop talking about the Tigers, Red Wings & Lions

(WXYZ) — First it was the Lions going to the NFC Championship, and now, it's the Red Wings fighting for a playoff spot and the Tigers off to a superb start.

The Detroit sports fan base is alive and on fire, and it seems like everyone wants to talk about the teams after years of nothing too good to talk about.

We went out in metro Detroit to talk with fans about how exciting it is to have these teams playing well once again, and what their hopes for the future are.

"I think Detroit sports right now are pretty exciting. Red Wings, hopefully they can get into the playoffs and make some moves. I think the Yzerplan is still coming along," Charles Johnson, who lives in California but is from Michigan, said.

"I've said a lot of times, a good time to be a Detroit sports fan," Greg Banner, the owner of Fanatic U, said. "The Wings, you know, I'm really pushing for them. I really want them. It's been a long time."

"The Lions, we saw what happened," John Cahillane of Novi said.

"The Lions season was absolutely fantastic. Amazing. I thought it brought revival back to the City of Detroit," Johnson said. "Now, you saw the Detroit atmosphere and, you know, throughout the season, you saw the road atmosphere and say, OK, like this can't be, you know, can't be matched.

"Actually going and heading to the NFC championship game in San Francisco. It was absolutely electric. You look around, you see half blue, half red," Johnson added.

They're even excited about the Tigers, who are off to a 4-0 start.

"The Tigers, I think they're a threat to win the division to be honest with you," Cahillane said. "I think the team's gonna be good. In fact, I'm pretty pleased with what I've seen in the last first four games."

"The Tigers are 4-0 for the first time in eight years. Exciting to see what they can do with the young squad," Johnson said.

"I'm gonna be going a little more often," Cahillane said.

All the excitement means fans are grabbing up the gear at places like Fanatic U.

"We gotta get the gear to bring it back. People are into it now, they're having two and three different shirts that wanna have for their wardrobe, "Banner said.

"It's kind of like a revitalized, you know, city, and the fans and how they travel and everyone's involved," Johnson said.

