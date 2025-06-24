SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fireworks season in Michigan is almost here, and while every year, metro Detroiters tell us how much they enjoy the personal displays, first responders tell us how dangerous it can be.

And if you don't know the rules, it could end up costing you more than you think.

Watch Jolie Sherman's full story in the video player below

Fireworks season is almost upon us in metro Detroit: Here's what you need to know to celebrate safely

It's that time of year.

WXYZ

"Sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets…," said Tyron Thomas from Redford, on what he's buying this year.

WXYZ

"I have an annual fireworks party every year," said Detroiter Kiemari Reid.

Customers are stocking up on fireworks for their summer gatherings and upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.

WXYZ

Patrick Misfud owns exotic fireworks in Dearborn Heights, and has a variety of products.

"I try to tell my customers not to wait until the last week, but they all wait until the last week for whatever reason, so it's all just a mad rush at the end because that's just the way it is with fireworks," Patrick said. "For little kids that start at like 25 cents all the way up to grand finales that cost $200 - 300."

And if you use fireworks, it's important to know the law.

Under the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, you have to be 18 years or older to buy fireworks, and they can only be used on private property. It's illegal to use them on streets, roads and public parks.

WXYZ graphic

State law also allows fireworks on the days above between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. But you'll want to check your local ordinance, as your city or township may have additional restrictions.

You also need a license from the state to sell fireworks. Without it, the store can't legally sell you fireworks. You'll want to look out for it and make sure that it has the current year. Otherwise, you might not know what you're buying.

WXYZ

Southfield Fire Chief Joey Thorington says while fireworks can be used for fun, they can be extremely dangerous too, if you're not careful.

"I've seen people lose fingers, tips of fingers as well burn their entire hand. A lot times, people will try and reignite a firework that did not go off. It can blow up in their face as they're looking over top of it," Thorington said.

He recommends finding an open space outside, making sure people are standing far enough away and properly disposing of the fireworks after you're done.

"You want to make sure the fireworks are out, you don't just throw them in the trash can. Put them in a bucket of water, let them soak, before you put them in a trash can," Thorington said.

Web Extra: a bottle rocket demo with Southfield firefighter Lucas Shelton

Web Extra: A bottle rocket demo with Southfield firefighter Lucas Shelton

Where Your Voice Matters