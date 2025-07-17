First show of Detroit Opera House canceled amid financial losses; here's what's being done

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Opera House is making moves to overcome millions in grant funding losses and higher costs, setting the stage for more financial sustainability.

The first show of the season had to be canceled, organizers announced, but tough economic times are being called an obstacle that can be overcome.

“This theater has lost some funding and revenue, how important are the arts?" I asked Belle Villafuerte, a theater fan.

"Very important. I raise my kids with culture. We go to Broadway shows and both my kids are in entertainment," Villafuerte said.

Villafuerte and her friend, Grace Ong, said the cancellation of the 2025-26 season opener "The Girl of the Golden West" is a reason why people need to support the venue.

The Detroit Opera House had lost nearly $3 million as a result of decreased money from government grants, public donations and ticket sales. Rising payroll expenses are also a factor.

Officials said the future is bright and steps are being taken to ensure long-term success.

“We’re really excited to present 'Back to the Future at the Opera House," Amber Rasho, a spokesperson for Broadway in Detroit, said. "The opera house does have a larger backstage, so we can fit bigger shows with larger spectacles. It does have a little bit more seats there."

Rising costs for operation and other economic challenges are hitting theaters across the country.

In a statement, the Opera House said, "Detroit Opera has announced that the fall production of Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West will be canceled. This difficult decision was made due to an unforeseen shortfall in production funding this season. All contracted artists will be fully compensated according to their agreements, and we look forward to welcoming them to Detroit for future productions. Detroit Opera remains committed to presenting transformative and relevant opera for our community."

The Detroit Opera House is also a popular wedding venue and they operate their own parking garage, a unique model in the city.

