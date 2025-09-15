REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than half a million people in metro Detroit are food insecure. It's why the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Association is now calling on the community to step up. They have a big goal: to collect thousands of pounds of food in ten days.



Ford dealers launch food drive to benefit Forgotten Harvest

The mission at Ford dealerships is usually to get you behind the wheel of a new car. But this month, they're also driving a campaign to fight hunger right here in metro Detroit.

"You can bring boxed goods, canned goods, basically non-expired, non-glass," said Brian Godfrey, the chairman of Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers.

From Sept. 15-25, all Ford dealerships across southeast Michigan are shifting gears, doubling as food collection sites.

"There's a lot of need in our community, a lot of people that are food insecure, so our hope is that our customers and other people in the community will stop by and drop off dried goods that we can use to support those in need," Godfrey said.

The goal is to collect more than 20,000 pounds of food in ten days as part of Ford's Global Caring Month Campaign.

"What we're trying to do is put together the world's largest food drive. I think we'll accomplish that," Godfrey said. "For those who bring at least 10 items, they'll get a free Detroit Lions Jared Goff poster."

The donations dropped off will go from the dealerships directly to people in need across metro Detroit through Forgotten Harvest.

"This is one of our over 200 different pantry locations that we have throughout the metro Detroit area, where anyone who is in need of food can come and visit and get the nutritious items that they need for their family," said Kelly Kaschimer, the Director of Client Services at Forgotten Harvest.

The pantry at Samuel Gompers Elementary on Detroit's west side is run by the Brightmoor Alliance, dedicated to meeting the northwest community's needs.

"The people you see who are here who are helping their neighbors all live in this community, and so it is a tremendous community school and organizational partnership with Forgotten Harvest as like our big brother," said Larry Simmons, the Executive Director of the Brightmoor Alliance.

Every other week, the line wraps around blocks. Right now, Forgotten Harvest estimates more than half a million people in metro Detroit are facing hunger.

"The need for food is great across the nation right now," Kaschimer said. "Our food lines are getting longer, and our donations are quite honestly getting smaller. We are running out of food at many of our pantries, and there are families that may go without, so we do need the help of the community and the support of those who can provide it to be able to continue doing what we need to do."

This is why they say bringing dealers together raises awareness and helps engage the community, making a big difference.

"This is the hope of America, us, pulling together to solve a problem," Simmons said.

To find a Ford dealership near you where you can donate, click here.