From Romeo to Detroit's Indian Village, here are the best trick-or-treating spots

(WXYZ) — Kids across metro Detroit will put on their costumes tonight and head outdoors for a night of trick-or-treating fun.

For cities known for their Halloween spirit, they're preparing to attract thousands of people to their streets, and I went out and checked out the neighborhoods that are known for their candy and over-the-top decorations.

Lee's love for dressing up her home on Tillson St. in Romeo eventually caught on with the neighbors in the 1990s. What's now known as Terror on Tillson has become one of the most iconic trick-or-treating spots in metro Detroit.

"Maybe 15,000 people on this street at once. That's parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles," Lee said.

Her son, Mike, says make no bones about it, there's definitely a sense of pride about the tradition.

"The majority of people love it. They love the attention. We love seeing everybody, we float between houses and see each other, it's just a great time.

Moving to Downtown Northville, the skeletons are alive. For the 14th year, the city has positioned hundreds of skeletons throughout the city's downtown area.

"It's a great opportunity to meet up, walk, get a strolling beverage, buy some Halloween merchandise, or gear, in our beautiful downtown," Kate Knight, the executive director of the Northville Downtown Development Authority, said.

It all leads to Halloween night, when some streets are closed and home after home is decked out in decorations, while thousands of kids fill up with candy.

"That's the spice of life. I love seeing them come by. They're all excited, they're all having a great time. We love this time of year," John Wohlgemuth, a Northville resident, said.

In Detroit, one hotspot for families is the Indian Village neighborhood.

"The first year was quite a surprise. Everyone said it was busy, so I went out and bought the big candy bars. I bought 200 thinking we'll be the house with the good candy, and we were out in like 20 minutes," Jacques, an Indian Village resident said.

Jacques has lived in Indian Village for nine years and estimates that nearly 1,500 kids come by each year. He said the number of neighbors getting involved just keeps growing.

